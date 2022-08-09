Betty Lois Huskey

AMARILLO — Betty Lois Huskey, 75, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022, in Amarillo, TX.

She was born on May 2, 1947, in Cleveland, TX, to Ed and Elsie Sweeten. Betty lived in Texas City for most of her life, where she worked at the renowned Terrace Drive In for many years. She married the love of her life, mechanic and drag racer James Huskey, on July 1, 1971. After her retirement from AT&T as a telephone information operator, she and her husband moved to Madisonville, where they lived happily until his passing. She then headed north to Amarillo and quickly earned the adoration of her community for her homemade breads and cookies, which she shared generously and often.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription