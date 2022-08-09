AMARILLO — Betty Lois Huskey, 75, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022, in Amarillo, TX.
She was born on May 2, 1947, in Cleveland, TX, to Ed and Elsie Sweeten. Betty lived in Texas City for most of her life, where she worked at the renowned Terrace Drive In for many years. She married the love of her life, mechanic and drag racer James Huskey, on July 1, 1971. After her retirement from AT&T as a telephone information operator, she and her husband moved to Madisonville, where they lived happily until his passing. She then headed north to Amarillo and quickly earned the adoration of her community for her homemade breads and cookies, which she shared generously and often.
She loved baking, cooking, and entertaining. Music often filled her home, and her life was a song of compassion and love. When she wasn't caring for others, Betty enjoyed reading.
Betty is survived by her son James Edward Huskey and his wife Andrea, sister Joyce Ribordy, brother Joe Collins, and numerous other family and friends.
Betty's beloved husband James passed away on October 18, 2013. They will be laid to rest together at Willowhole Cemetery in North Zulch, TX.
A Memorial Service will be at 10:00am on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, with Pastor Bill Cole officiating.
