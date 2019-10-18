Julia (Judy) May Norwood O’Neal, cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at the golden age of 92 early Saturday morning on October 5, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Grapevine, Texas.
Visitation will be held at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home in Friendswood, Texas on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.
Judy was born on July 25, 1927 in San Antonio, Texas and raised on Galveston Island. She was preceded in death by her parents Hugh R. Norwood of Texas City, Texas and Augusta (Etta) Mae Rowan Sterling of Galveston, Texas, her sister Leona Lynch Lamb of La Marque, Texas and husband Billy (Bill) Eugene O’Neal of Southlake, Texas. Judy attended Catholic School during her elementary school years and later attended Ball High School.
Judy was always high spirited and fun loving. She was admired by many Galvestonians as an island sweetheart favorite. Oftentimes, Judy was photographed on the beach and other places during special island events during and shortly after World War II. A few photos of Judy were published and have since been archived.
Judy worked for The Galveston Daily News and was known as Miss Classified. While working for the newspaper, Judy met the love of her life, the late Billy (Bill) Eugene O’Neal of Kansas City, Kansas. Bill worked for the newspaper in retail advertising. Judy and Bill were married in Galveston at St. Mary’s Cathedral on November 1, 1951.
Judy and Bill began their lives together in a small Galveston apartment and later moved to Saint Joseph, Missouri for a brief time. In 1954, Bill was offered and accepted a position with The Houston Post. After their first of three children was born, Judy took on the role of homemaker. When her children had all completed elementary school, Judy accepted a receptionist position at the Clear Creek ISD Administration Building. Judy later retired from Clear Creek ISD as Secretary of the Assistant Superintendent with 22 years of service.
Judy and Bill resided for many years in both League City and Friendswood, Texas. They attended St. Christopher Episcopal Church in League City. Judy actively sang in the choir and Bill taught a Sunday school class. Judy loved family and Church events. She was an enthusiastic bingo and bunco player. She especially loved shopping and spending quality time with Bill and her three children.
Judy is survived by her oldest son, Billy Eugene O’Neal, Jr. and wife Cheryl Kay O’Neal; daughter, Cathy Anne Stoker and husband Donald Wayne Stoker, Jr.; youngest son, Garry Emery O’Neal and wife Susan Lee O’Neal; niece, Theresa Dale Wallace and companion Fernando Hernandez; niece, Debra Kay Jongenelen and husband Bonifatius Jongenelen; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two great nephews and one great niece.
Judy had a passion for the happy life. Her joy for life will remain in everyone that knew her as we celebrate life in her honor; while resting assured she is now with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Condolences may be sent to the O’Neal family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
