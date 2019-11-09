DICKINSON—Mr. Archie Clyde Brown passed from this life Sunday, November 3, 2019, in Nassau Bay.
Born August 15, 1938 in Montgomery, Alabama, Mr. Brown had been a resident of Dickinson for 4 years but had moved around many times. Archie proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and later began working as a painter/supervisor for Union Carbide for 25 years. He was a member of the Painters Union Local #585 in Texas City and enjoyed fishing, gambling, reading and going on cruises and he was also an avid coin collector.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Thomas and Lydia Daisy (Woodall) Brown; 1 brother and 4 sisters.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years Jackie Brown; children, Elaine Ewing and husband Mike of Dickinson, Allen Brown and wife, Coleen of Shoreacres, Doreen Moore and husband, Troy of Santa Fe, Tammy Agee and husband, Rick of Canyon Lake; brother, Arthur Brown and wife, Esther of Abilene; grandchildren, Amanda and Chad Flex, Jason and Brenda Ewing, Ashley Moore, Kirk and Kirby Agee, Kara and Eric Lewis, Chelsea Agee; great-grandchildren, Keith Flex, Kaitlyn Flex, Luke Lewis, Oliver Lewis, Logan Ewing, Audrey Ewing, Hudson Agee; step-granddaughter, Karla Ann Smith and husband, Buck; step-great-grandchildren, Jeremy Smith, Hunter Smith, Alyssa Smith and Zachary Smith.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
A celebration of life will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Mariposa at Bay Colony Community Room, 1101 FM 517 West, Dickinson, TX 77539.
