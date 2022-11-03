Funeral services for Friday, November 4, 2022 Nov 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LyonsServices for Roberta Lyons will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Greater St Matthews Baptist Church 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563SpeakerServices for Dianna Speaker will be held at 10am, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Greater St Matthews Baptist Church 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hwy Greater St Matthews Baptist Church Service Roberta Lyons Dianna Speaker Tx Funeral Service × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSanta Fe teen charged in string of fires at Jack Brooks Park in HitchcockLeague City developer, wife, dropped as parade grand marshals over lawsuitTremont House in Galveston unveils multimillion-dollar makeoverGalveston teen delivers game ball at World Series openerLeague City man faces life in prison for killing wifeProbe of Galveston Post Office underway, Weber saysGuest commentary: Billboards should say 'Thanks for Nothing Texas'Ball High goes out a blowout winner over Northside in 'old' Courville Stadium's final gameGalveston car chase suspect held on $1.1 million in bondsThree arrested after chase, crash in Friendswood CollectionsHundreds compete in Daily News Press RunThe Daily News’ 11th annual Press Run winnersWinter Sports PreviewHarvest Moon Regatta sets sail CommentedGuest commentary: What kind of America do you want to live in? (89) Love the candidates or not, this election demands action (86) Guest commentary: Billboards should say 'Thanks for Nothing Texas' (55) Overdose and death from fentanyl on rise in Galveston County (53) Beto O'Rourke is the wrong choice for Texas (50) We do indeed have an 'imbecile in Washington' (47) Polling place changes smell like voter intimidation (40) Guest editorial: San Antonio Express-News: Under Abbott or O’Rourke, will Texas economy thrive? (37) Texas GOP wants to gut your right to elect leaders (36) Mail theft 'an unprecedented national disaster,' police union leader says (36)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.