TEXAS CITY — Dianna Gail Odom, 61, of Texas City, Texas, passed away February 9, 2022 in Webster, Texas.
Dianna was born February 6, 1961 in St. Louis, Missouri. After raising her children, she attended college, completing her Associate of Applied Science — Criminal Justice degree from College of the Mainland in 1997, followed by her Bachelor of Science degree from University of Houston — Clear Lake in 2001. She went on to obtain her teaching certificate and taught for a few years.
She is preceded in death by her father James Phillips, mother Gloria (Stevens) Germann, brothers William Day, Jr., Robert Day and John Phillips, grandparents Randall Stevens, Mattie (Lewis) Bussey, and great-grandmother Goldie (Mason) Bridgeman.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Jimmy Odom, children Michelle Lawrence League City, TX, Mitzi Johnson (Anthony) Grand Haven, MI, Robert Odom Grand Haven, MI, and Tiffany Odom Texas City, TX; grandchildren Kaitlyn Woods (Jeff) League City, TX, Lauren Anderson Grand Haven, MI, Christopher Odom Oklahoma City, OK, Madelyn Risinger (Dayson) College Station, TX, Jordan Pelaez Texas City, TX, Eric Odom College Station, TX, Dominique Anderson Grand Haven, MI, Caleb Odom Texas City, TX, Adrianna Anderson Grand Haven, MI, Ashlyn Lawrence League City, TX and Avery Odom Texas City, TX, great-grandchildren Anthony Gary Grand Haven, MI, Logan Chapman League City, TX, Walker Woods Ponchatula, LA, Casen Woods Ponchatula, LA and Waylon Risinger College Station, TX; brothers Bradford Phillips (Karla) Rapid City, SD, and Samuel “Curly” Phillips Kemah, TX. She is also survived by Kirby Darnell Odom, her fur-baby for the last 12 years.
At Dianna’s request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Arthritis Foundation or The American Heart Association.
