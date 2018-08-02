Joyce Lee Patterson
LEAGUE CITY—Joyce Lee Patterson, 84, of League City, passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Services have been entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
Amanda Horton
GALVESTON—Amanda Horton, age 41, passed away Monday, July 30, 2018 at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.