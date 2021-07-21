GALVESTON — Mr. George White, 83 went home to be with the Lord on July 17, 2021. His beloved wife Thelma and devoted son Anthony were by his side. George was born April 24, 1938 to William and Bettie White Sr. in Willis, Texas. The Lord blessed him with his wife Thelma, and they were united in marriage September 2, 1961. From their union they have one son Anthony George White.
George moved to Galveston while he was in middle school and graduated from Central High School in 1957. After graduation he attended Prairie View A&M University, Texas Southern University and later Galveston College where he earned an associate degree in Management Supervision.
George was the Purchasing Agent and Supervisor of Counter Sales at Flood and Calvert. He was later employed as the Director of Purchasing for the City of Galveston Housing Authority and worked during the remodeling of the Galveston Island Community Center and the HUD Hope Housing Project. He worked there until retirement. George also loved working in the community and provided service through his work with community organizations. He is a former member of the Plumber’s Review Board, Traffic & Planning Commission, State Bar of Texas Grievance Committee and a retired member from the Noon Kiwanis Club. His social organizations include past memberships in Knights of Pythias Seawall Lodge, Shriners El Katif Temple #4, a 33rd Degree Mason in the Winn Consistory #34 and a founding member of the Gallant Men’s Social and Charity Club.
George served as a Deacon at West Point Baptist Church and worked diligently to serve his pastor and the church. His professional Career in purchasing and budgeting allowed him to eagerly assist and advise on major church projects. He also was the chairman of the Finance Committee and served as the Assistant Superintendent of Sunday School.
George is preceded in death by his Father William White Sr. and Mother Bettie. He is also preceded in death by five siblings: Clarence Mosely, Mary Feggins, James White, William White Jr., and Howard White. He is survived by his wife Dr. Thelma J. White, son Anthony G. White, sister Vernal White, a special brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Georgia Robbins and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a celebration of his life Friday, July 23, 2021 at West Point Baptist Church 3003 Avenue M in Galveston. Public visitation from 9:30am-11:00am with funeral services immediately following at 11:00 am. Pastor Kerry W. Tillmon officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
