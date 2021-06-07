Robert David Sarricchio, Jr.

SANTA FE — Robert David Sarricchio Sr. of Santa Fe, Texas went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the age of 71.
Robert was born on August 31st, 1949 in West Hempstead, Long Island New York to Vincent and Lucy Sarricchio. Robert attended Central Bible College in Springfield, MO and graduated with a bachelor of arts in Bible. Robert, aka “Bob, Brother Bob, or Pastor Bob” went on to pastor churches in Virginia, New Jersey and upstate New York before eventually moving to Santa Fe, Texas to pastor Santa Fe First Assembly of God in 1985.
Bob was very well known in the Santa Fe community. He was a substitute teacher, often spoke at events, officiated many weddings and funerals and even spoke at his son’s Baccalaureate service where it was threatened he would be arrested if he prayed in Jesus’ name. He was never afraid to stand up for Jesus or what he believed in.
Later in his career, he became an elementary teacher at Fritz Barnett Intermediate and then Kubacak Elementary teaching 5th grade Language Arts and Social Studies. “Mr. S” as his students called him, made learning fun and loved each of his students, giving them all special nick names. He was adored by his students and coworkers. He was a jokester, always up for silliness and decorated his room with Yankees and Giants posters, his favorite sports teams. Mr. S was always willing to help any student or teacher who needed it and most importantly pray with them and for them. Bob loved people. If he knew you, he loved you and you felt it! Bob was always up for fun and very much enjoyed being with people. He would almost weekly go out to eat with his friends or sister and frequently out to the movies with his best friend, Sandy Spencer. He had an infectious smile and was full of joy, he rarely got angry and only raised his voice when he would get excited about what he was preaching from the pulpit. He loved music and singing, even when he got the words wrong.
Bob found great joy in mentoring others in ministry and enjoyed being an associate pastor at Family Worship Center and working alongside of Tim Gregory. Bob loved his children greatly and always made sure they knew that. One of Bob’s greatest blessings in his life were his 4 grandchildren. He was an amazing grandfather to them and always wanted to be with them on special occasions and holidays. He showed up to games or anything they were a part of beaming with pride!
Robert is proceeded in death by his father, Vincent William Sarricchio; mother, Lucy Theresa Sarricchio; brother, Andrew Sarricchio; nephew, Robert (Bobby) Sarricchio. He is survived by his children, Teresa (Tracy) Ben and son-in-law, Kevin Ben, sons Vincent and Robert Sarricchio; grandchildren, Savannah, Sydney, Aidan and Eli Ben; sister, Delia Rose and brother-in-law, Edward Rose; brother Vincent Sarricchio and sister-in-law, Susan and countless other family and friends who called him uncle Bobby, brother Bob and Mr. S.
A Celebration Of Life will be held at Family Worship Center, 13601 FM 1764 Rd., Santa Fe, TX 77546 on Saturday June 12th, 2021 at 10 a.m. Family is asking for attire to be floral or Hawaiian prints, fun or bright colors, Disney theme or even silly shirts as this was Bob’s favorite attire. He loved to be himself; informal and comfortable, so come as you are!
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Family Worship Center to help further the gospel as this was most important to Bob.
