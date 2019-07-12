Troy Glen Junius Turner, 21, of Dickinson, TX has accepted his final earthly pass on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Webster, TX. He was born October 15, 1997 to Yolanda Bernard Turner and Jeffrey Turner. He is a 2016 Dickinson ISD Graduate with a love for sports especially Football.
He is survived by his Parents; siblings, Thaddeus Turner, Brittany Turner, Briaunna Turner; nieces and nephews, Natalia Jones, Joseph Payne, Jr., Kian Turner, Teelan Turner (Deceased) Teegyn Turner; and a host of other relatives, close friends and his classmates.
A Service to Celebrate Troy’s Life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, TX 77591. Rev. Malcom Dotson is the Celebrant. Burial will immediately follow the Services at Mt. Olivet Cemetery Dickinson, TX. The family will receive guest at Dickinson First United Methodist Church 200 FM 517 West Dickinson, TX 77539. Memorials may be sent to the Funeral Home.
