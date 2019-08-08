Lisa Selcer, 56, of Texas City, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Mainland Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Emken-Linton Funeral. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Lisa Selcer was born October 29, 1962 in Texas City, Texas. She worked for Gulf Greyhound Park, Southwestern Bell, Lowes and most recently Walgreens. She was a member of the Texas City Missionary Baptist Church. Lisa received a double lung transplant in October of 2018 after being diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and did amazing after the surgery, so we are all shocked and saddened by her sudden passing.
She is preceded in death by parents, Tommy Tumlinson and Chelsea Tumlinson Tabor.
Survivors include children, Darren Selcer and wife, Lance Selcer (Ashley), Deaven Selcer (Naomi); sisters, Shriley Hertenberger (Denson) and Tina Huggins; special nieces, Kelly Patterson and Chelsea Huggins; sisters at heart, Denise Selcer and Wendy Selcer; grandchildren, Haley, Calan, Maxwell, Cayden, Macee, Brylee, Ryland. Numerous nephews, nieces, extended family and friends that will miss her greatly.
Special thanks to our church family, all the friends and staff at Methodist Hospital who have been with us throughout this journey.
Pallbearers are Thomas Huggins, Jason Williamson, Mark Murphy, Stephen Ehret, Tomas Rodriguez, Ruben Gayton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texas City Missionary Baptist church to help with funeral expenses.
