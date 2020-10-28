GALVESTON — James Mitchell Jackson Sr., born June 4, 1933, went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2020. He was a beloved son, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather. The world lost an exceptional man, full of love, generosity, and integrity. He will be dearly missed by all.
James Mitchell Jackson Sr. was born June 4, 1933 to Willis Jackson and Lorena Guidry Jackson at John Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas. He was educated in Galveston and was a proud graduate of Central High School in 1951. He continued his education at Huston Tillotson and Texas Southern University until he was drafted into the United States Military November 5, 1953. He served in the United States Army from 1953 until October 12, 1955 when he was honorably discharged.
On January 5, 1957 James married his high school sweetheart, Naomi Simmons. Their union produced four wonderful children, Constance, Angela, James, and Nathan.
James worked as a physical therapy assistant for several years at the Moody State School. On March 1, 1967 he was hired by The Galveston Wharves Company as an Assistant Clerk in the mailroom. He quickly moved up the ranks and became a Messenger/Mail-handler and finally a Mail Clerk. He was employed with The Wharves Co. for thirty-two years. While working For the Galveston Wharves Co. he simultaneously worked as the night time supervisor for the Moody National Bank. He retired from both companies in 1999.
He was a faithful member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, where he volunteered his time and talents. He was known throughout the community for his kindness and generosity and in 2014, he was honored by receiving the Galveston Yellow Rose Humanitarian Award.
Throughout his life he enjoyed helping others, crabbing, listening to music, cheering for his favorite sports teams, and spending time with his family, especially quite days with his beloved wife, Naomi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Lorena Jackson, and his son, James M. Jackson Jr.
He is survived by his wife Naomi Jackson; children, Constance Norfleet (Neil), Angela Viser (Rick), Nathan Jackson (Trecia); grandchildren, Meghan Dawn Jackson, Jackson Norfleet, Nathan Jackson Jr. and Nicholas Jackson; and a host of nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Friends and Family will be received for a visitation at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City on Friday, October 30th, 2020 beginning at 10:00am. A Celebration of Life funeral service will follow beginning at 11:00am. Graveside rites and interment will take place at Houston National Cemetery on Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at 12:30pm
