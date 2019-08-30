Jane Elizabeth Hallam Bean, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away on Thursday August 29, 2019 in Webster TX at the age of 77. She was born December 12, 1941 in San Angelo, Texas to Charles and Dorothy Hallam.
One of Jane’s greatest enjoyments and love in life was dancing. As a teenager, she competed in dance contests and even won one that was televised on Galveston’s local station Channel 11. She was a huge fan of Elvis Pressley, from his music to his movies and just watching his performances in general. She also had an enormous love of baseball, especially her Houston Astros. She never missed a chance to not only watch them on television, but follow them on MLB gameday as well as the radio. In addition to her Astros, she loved spending time watching her grandchildren play all kind of sports from football, to volleyball, tennis, basketball, softball and of course baseball. Jane worked at American National for 45 years before retiring in 2006. It was at American National that she met the love of her life J.D. Bean Jr. They were married December 27,1963 and had two amazing children, She was not only a wonderful mother and grandmother, but she would also treat all their friends as if they were her own.
Jane is preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Ray Hallam, father Charles Hallam, sister Lillian Charlene Hallam Terry, brother-in-law Roger Terry, sister-in-law Mary Bean Ermis, brother-in-law Marvin M Ermis and brother-in-law Cleburne A. Medlock.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, J.D. Bean Jr., children J. D. Bean III (Patricia), Jeannette Renee’ Bean Vasquez, grandchildren Jacob Eduard Vasquez, Jacquelyn Paige Vasquez, Nick Pena and Elizabeth Pena and many other cousins, relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Terry, Dr. Javier Rios, Kirk Upton, Darrel Pearson, Brad Manning and Thomas Legrand. Honorary Pallbearers Jacob Eduard Vasquez, Jacquelyn Vasquez, Nick Pena and Elizabeth Pena.
The Family will receive friends on Monday September 2, 2019 from 5-8:00 pm at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573. A Ceremony will follow on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at Crowder Funeral Home with interment at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.