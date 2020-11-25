Charmell Y. Williams-Hobgood

GALVESTON — Charmell Y Williams Hobgood, 47, departed this life on November 20, 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital.

Charmells’ family will celebrate her life on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 2:00PM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Pastor Kerry Tillmon officiating. There will be no Visitation. CDC guideline of masks and social distancing is required and seating is limited

She leave precious memories with her son, father, sisters, grandmother, and a host other family and friends..

