Pending services for Tuesday, September 20, 2022 Sep 19, 2022 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daniel WagnerSANTA FE — Daniel Cody Wagner, age 38, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. 409-925-3501 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Daniel Cody Wagner Service Arrangement Funeral Home Pass Away Santa Fe Entrust × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSecond student dies in deadly Galveston DWI crashTeens in crash remain in critical condition, accused driver is stableTexas City man charged with possession of 103 grams of cocaine, police sayGalveston golf cart owners petition against new rulesCalifornia sailor charged in connection to Texas City homicideMeth, heroin, fentanyl, pills and weapons seized in League City raid, sheriff saysTwo charged in May double homicide in La MarqueFriendswood police investigate suspicious death as homicideGalvestonian works to preserve century-old house slated for demolitionO'Connell's Buccaneer Hall of Fame to induct 9 new members CollectionsLeague City goes green at Eco Fest and Arbor Day CelebrationMemorial paddle-out honors teen killed in Sept. 2 crashLeague City firefighters remember 9/11 victimsCompetition heats up at annual firefighter gamesGalveston firefighters, shelter animals team up for annual calendarThousands of bike enthusiasts gather for 2022 Island Ride Out and Bike ExpoSand-crafters hit the beach for annual competition CommentedGuest commentary: Investigating Trump's document trove threatens US existence (123) Trump should have digitized trove of classified documents (92) Global energy cuts might force vegans to eat meat (77) Ferry landing security checks are stupid (76) Trump and his GOP supporters threaten the nation (63) Why are our competitors exempt from Paris Agreement? (57) Raid on Trump’s house was a sign of hope for me (50) Driver charged in deadly Galveston crash just released from prison on 3rd DWI conviction, police say (50) Yes, vote wisely, which would be against Trump (47) Trump raid should be assessed by facts, not anger or ideology (46)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.