de Groot

A funeral mass for William John de Groot will be held today at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston. Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.

Sullivan

Funeral services for Frances Jeanette Sullivan will be held today at 11:00am at Crosspointe Community Church, 722 3rd Avenue North, Texas City, Texas 77590.  Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.

Mayeux Sr

A viewing for Jeffrey Lee Mayeux Sr will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home  in Texas City from 1:00pm - 4:00pm.

Rose

Funeral services for Nancy Neal Rose will be held today at the Shrine of True Cross Catholic Church, visitation at 8:30, rosary at 9:30 and Mass at 10:30am.  Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.

