de Groot
A funeral mass for William John de Groot will be held today at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston. Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Sullivan
Funeral services for Frances Jeanette Sullivan will be held today at 11:00am at Crosspointe Community Church, 722 3rd Avenue North, Texas City, Texas 77590. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
Mayeux Sr
A viewing for Jeffrey Lee Mayeux Sr will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City from 1:00pm - 4:00pm.
Rose
Funeral services for Nancy Neal Rose will be held today at the Shrine of True Cross Catholic Church, visitation at 8:30, rosary at 9:30 and Mass at 10:30am. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.