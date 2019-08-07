Thomas Jack Lasater
GALVESTON—Thomas Jack Lasater, 87, of Galveston, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, in Cedar Park, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
David Ross Steetle
GALVESTON—David Ross Steetle, age 88, of Galveston went with the Angels to be with his Lord Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Clarice Davis, Sr.
GALVESTON—Clarice Davis, Sr., age 82, of Houston passed away Sunday August 4, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Hospital Southeast. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Carter Tull
GALVESTON—Carter Tull, age 72, of Bayou Vista passed away Sunday August 4, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Diana Lynn Espinosa
GALVESTON—Diana Lynn Espinosa, age 59, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at UTMB Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.