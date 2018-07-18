SANTA FE—Mr. Billy Rex Burns, Sr., passed from this life Monday evening, July 16, 2018, in Webster.
Born May 29, 1939 in Sikeston, Missouri, Mr. Burns had been a resident of Santa Fe since 2013, previously of Seabrook and Houston. Billy proudly served his country in the United States Army and attended Saltgrass Cowboy Church in Santa Fe. He enjoyed Karaoke, going to the casinos, sitting by the pool but nothing gave him more joy than visiting friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hollis Theodore Burns and Hazel Irene (Gilbert) Dowdy; wife, Glenda Arline (Hendricks) Burns; brothers, Jim Davidson, Gilbert Gulley, Wayne Burns; sister, Mildred McLemore.
Survivors include his sons, Billy R. Burns, Jr., and wife, Robyn, Steven Burns and wife, Jackie of Santa Fe; daughters, Kimberly Johnson of Hitchcock, Pamela Skelton and husband, Steve of Mt. Enterprise, Texas; brother, Larry Burns and wife, Betty of Texas City; sister, Monetta Pavlich and husband, David of Las Vegas; grandchildren, Sharise Everhart, Billy Rex Burns III and wife, Shelby, Jonathan Burns and wife, Shelby, Amber Burns and Damian Lindsey, Taylor Burns, Michael Casteel and wife, Ashley, Sarah Skelton; great-grandchildren, Hadley Burns, Lilly Casteel, Weston Burns; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 20, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Mr. Billy R. Burns, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Billy Burns III, Jonathan Burns, Jim Cargile, Michael Casteel, Joe Donivan and Damian Lindsey. Honorary pallbearer will be Larry Burns.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.