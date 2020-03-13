Captain Josef Braun
Captain Josef Braun went to be with his Lord on Sunday, March 8th, 2020. Celebration of Life funeral services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Yolanda Estela Lloreda
GALVESTON—Yolanda Estela Lloreda age 76 of Galveston passed away Friday March 13, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Gerlando “Sam” Vassallo
Gerlando “Sam” Vassallo, 83 of La Marque, Texas passed away March 13, 2020 at his residence. Funeral Arrangements are pending at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.