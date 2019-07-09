Jane Maxwell Williams, 70, passed away June 30, 2019. She was a 40 year resident of League City, Texas.
She is preceded in death by parents, Jim and Marcella Maxwell of Texas City, Texas; and brother, James Maxwell of Humble, Texas.
Jane is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, J. Floyd Williams; adored daughter, Sue Beth Roberts & son-in-law Russell W. Roberts; two grandchildren, Kayla & Beau Roberts, all of League City. Nieces, Denise, Shelly, Mary, Amanda, and Emily; sister-in-law & brother-in-law Edna & Dannie Day of Texas City; sister-in-law, Vickie Maxwell, as well as many cousins from Oklahoma and lifelong best friend Sooz Eaker.
Jane was a proud graduate of Texas City High School, 1967, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson School of X-Ray Technology 1969 registered A.R.R.T She also worked at Houston’s Methodist Radio-Therapy. At the time of her death, she was the office manager and optician for Dr. J. Floyd Williams, Optometry Clinic, League City.
Jane’s community service included League City Lions, Business and Professional Women, Friendswood Jaycees, League City Volunteer EMS Service, and the Clear Springs Softball Booster Club.
She was an avid sports fan and loved tennis, softball & baseball. She loved watching Kayla play softball, Beau play football, and seeing them and their friends growing up together the most. Like a teenager, Jane would dance to their music by her pool.
Jane also loved painting with watercolors being her favorite. Many may remember her beautiful Christmas cards and painting in her home and office.
Jane loved cooking and baking for her family; this was ingrained in her by her parents thanks to so many family gathering with her Oklahoma family. What a blessing to have all those memories. She cherished every moment of those times.
We give heart-felt thanks to all the neighbors, family, and friends that have supported us. Everyone loved Miss Jane, Momma Jane, Grammy Jane. She was a delight and will be greatly missed. Please come and share a favorite story of this special woman.
A Celebration of Life for Jane Williams will be held Friday, July 12 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Forest Park East located at 21620 Gulf Freeway Webster, Texas.
