Wheeler
Funeral services for Mary Wheeler will be held today at 10 a.m. at West Bay Assembly of God, 3607 FM 646 Rd. E in Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Jack
Celebration of life services for Lionel Jack will be held today at James Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, 401 Texas Ave., La Marque. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a service at 1 p.m. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday November 11, 2019 at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, Texas.
Chambers
Celebration of life services for Lester Chambers, Sr. will be held today at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, TX.
Coleman
Services for Tahrisha Coleman will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Campbell
Funeral services for Jay Campbell will be held today at at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a service at 12 p.m.
Mesquita
A rosary for Evelina Murillo Bueno de Mesquita will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Private entombment will take place at a later date.
Sanders
Services for Wacille Sanders will be held today at Memorial Lutheran Church, 2021 29th St. N. in Texas City, under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m.
Scurry
Services for Susanne Scurry will be held today at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Ball St. in Galveston, under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home. Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. with services to follow at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.