Block
Funeral service for Lonnie Block will be held today at 10:00am at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
Bobino
Celebration life service for Rev. Arthur Bobino will be held today at 10:00am at Greater St. Mathews Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Gately
Funeral service for Mary Gately will be held today at 10:00am at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Dickinson, TX. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, TX
Godinich, Sr.
Funeral service for Thomas Godinich, Sr. will be held today at 2:00pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church . Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston under direction of James Crowder of Pearland, TX.
Gready III
Funeral services for Thomas Gready III will be held today at 11:00am at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Galveston County Memorial Cemetery.
McMahan
Memorial service for Barbara McMahan will be held today at 6:00pm at Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home.
