GALVESTON, TX — GRAND COTEAU-
Father Leo Ashley Nicoll, S.J., of Galveston, Texas was called to eternal life on Wednesday February 16, 2021, at the retirement home for Jesuits in Grand Coteau, Louisiana and interred at the St. Charles College Cemetery in Grand Coteau, Louisiana on February 21, 2022. He was 90 years old, a Jesuit for 73 years and a priest for 60 years. Leo was born on August 6, 1931, in Galveston, Texas at St. Mary’s Hospital to Leo Ashley Nicoll and Marie Trahan Nicoll.
Father Nicoll attended St. Patrick’s grammar school 1937-1944 and Kirwin High School 1944-1948. On June of that year, he entered the novitiate at St. Charles college in Grand Coteau, Louisiana, and pronounced First Vows on July 2, 1950. Following two years of Juniorate studies, he was transferred to Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, where he earned a B. A. in History in 1955. He then went to Fordham University in the Bronx for one year to begin an M. A in History, which he was awarded in 1960. From 1956 to 1958 Leo taught at Jesuit High School in Tampa, Florida, and then was sent to at the Jesuitenkolleg in Innsbruck, Austria for Theology, where he earned an S.T.L. in 1962. On July 26,1961, he was ordained to the priesthood in Innsbruck.
Immediately after Theology, Leo went to tertianship at Pomfret Center in Connecticut 1962-1963. He pronounced his Final Vows at St. Charles College in Grand Coteau on august 15, 1977. From 1963 to 1964 Leo returned to Tampa to teach at Jesuit High school, but then was sent to Grand Coteau to teach the Juniors form 1964 to 1966. In 1966 he returned to Austria, this time to Vienna, to work on a Doctorate in History, which he was awarded by the University of Vienna in 1970. From 1970 to 1976 Leo taught history at Spring Hill college, but with the closing of First Studies program and its consolidation at Loyola University in New Orleans in 1976, Leo moved to Loyola along with several other Jesuit faculty. Here he spent the greater part of his teaching career, as an Associate Professor of History until 2009, along with a stint as Assistant Dean of Arts & Sciences 1977-1980.
From 2009 until 2020 Leo remained at Loyola as an Emeritus Professor. During these years he focused on various projects of research and writing, including some work with the New Orleans Province Archives, then housed at Loyola. Leo was a great teacher. In his few years at Spring Hill, he won Teacher of the Year, selected by the students. He was challenging but fair, and had a tremendous knowledge of Modern European history, his specialty, though at Loyola he also taught Ancient History and History of the Church. Anyone who conversed with him about the history soon recognized his encyclopedic knowledge, as well as his continued interest and enthusiasm.
For many years Leo showed great devotion to the retired Jesuits who lived across the Mississippi River at Ignatius Residence in Algiers, and then at Our Lady of Wisdom Health Care Center. He visited them faithfully every week.
Leo himself began to experience heart trouble. He requested to move to Grand Coteau retirement center. There, Leo began a new chapter of his life with the novices and other retired priest, delighting the young with his quick wit and extensive knowledge of history, and beginning a discussion group with the other elders. During his journey through life, he touched many lives, taught countless students, baptized, married and eulogized numerous friends. Father will be missed by his family, friends and members of the Jesuit community.
Preceding him in death are his parents and brother Malcolm Nicoll (Frances). He is survived by his sister, Frances Laird (Jerry); niece, Stacy Laird-Tacquard (Robert); niece, Claudia Laird-Trejo (Greg); Suzanne Tineo (Tony); nephew, Russell Laird (Diana) and four great nieces.
