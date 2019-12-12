Rogers

Memorial mass for Michael Rogers will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at Shrine of the True Cross in Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.

Bilotta

Funeral mass for George Bilotta will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson.

Tubig

Funeral mass for Rogelio Tubig will be held today at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Lake Cemetery in Iloilo, Philippines.

