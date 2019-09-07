HITCHCOCK—Mr. Adolfo Gordillo Zavala passed from this life Wednesday morning, September 4, 2019, in Hitchcock.
Adolfo was born June 8, 1930 in Lagunilla Del Rico, Guanajuato, Mexico. After coming to the states, he met and married his loving wife, Maria in 1954. He was a hard worker who built two of his homes and made his career as a welder at the Todd Shipyards in Galveston for over 20 years. Adolfo was a patient man who enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and barbequing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Felipe and Maria (Gordillo) Zavala; brothers, Gerardo Zavala, Emilio Zavala, Serafin Zavala; sister, Berta Zavala.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Maria Zavala; sons, Ramiro Zavala, Sergio Zavala and wife, Angela; daughters, Maria Vasquez and husband, Jesus, Sylvia Zavala; brother, Humberto Zavala; grandchildren, Marco Vasquez, Mari Demers, Gabriel Zavala, Zachary Zavala, Christopher Zavala, Dominick Zavala, Noah Zavala; 6 great-grandchildren; extended family members. A special thanks to Adolfo’s cousin, Emilio Gordillo, sister-in-law, Elvia Rojas and husband, Juan for their loving care in his final months, also Lin Johnson, Hospice nurse and caretakers, Belinda Garcia and Brittany Rosenthal.
A Mass of the Ressurection will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Casketbearers will be Marco Vasquez, Christopher Zavala, Dominick Zavala, Gabriel Zavala, Noah Zavala and Zachary Zavala. Honorary bearers will be Ramiro Zavala and Sergio Zavala.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. with Father Arturo Escobedo officiating. A Rosary will follow recited by Father Escobedo. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.