October 18, 1928 - August 1, 2019
Leon Evans, Sr., loved by many, transitioned from this life on Thursday, August 1, 2019, and was predeceased by the love of his life, Leatrice Joy Randle, affectionately known as Honey.
He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, as well as an avid businessman who enjoyed the company of others and loved to dress well, often in his cowboy hats and cowboy boots that were signature pieces.
Mr. Evans was a member of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock, TX where he served as Sr. Deacon. He was also a former employee of Amoco International Oil Company, where he made many lifelong friends. While his accomplishments were many, one of his greatest accomplishments was being the first African American Mayor of Galveston County, as he served as Mayor for the City of Hitchcock.
Mr. Evans leaves behind to celebrate his life his devoted daughter, Verna Evans Mosley; granddaughters, Tiffany Polar (Martin), Tia Hall Johnson, Stacee Greer (Brandon); great-granddaughters, Trinity Polar, Jayden Johnson, Moriah Polar, Skylar Greer and Milan Randle; sisters, Arlene Sharpe and Vernice Smith; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church (6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563) at 9:00 a.m., followed by a service celebrating his life at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
You may share condolences and sign guestbook at ww.fieldsjohnson.com
