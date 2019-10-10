Emma Oliphant Douglas was born to the late Eddie and Mattie Mae Oliphant on June 24, 1938.
She retired after 30+ years at Mainland Medical Center Hospital in Texas City, where she was recognized for her tremendous compassion and excellent patient care.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home - Huntsville, 1700 Normal Park Dr., Huntsville, TX, 77340. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m.
(0) comments
