COLUMBUS, TX — Larry Eugene Pierce, of Columbus, Texas, passed away in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2021 at the age of 70. He was born to Clarence Eugene and Louise Pierce in Galveston, Texas on December 22, 1950. For full obituary and service times, please visit www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
