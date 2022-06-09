Harvey Wayne Moellenberndt

TEXAS CITY — Harvey Wayne Moellenberndt, 82, of Texas City, passed away June 4, 2022 at HCA Mainland in Texas City. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022 with a visitation between 11:00-12:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. Wayne Moellenberndt was born April 23, 1940 in Galveston Texas. He was a retired piping engineer and a stock market enthusiast. He is preceded in death by mother, Hazel Moellenberndt and father, Harvey R. Moellenberndt. Survivors include wife, Martha Pegues Moellenberndt; son, Mark Moellenberndt, and wife Margaret; grandsons, Connor and Ryan Moellenberndt, the apples of his eye; sister, Maydelle Kellett; nieces, Kathy, Kay and Kim; sister-in-law, Joann Walters and brother-in-law, Billy J. Pegues and wife Patti and niece, Layne Pegues.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription