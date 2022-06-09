TEXAS CITY — Harvey Wayne Moellenberndt, 82, of Texas City, passed away June 4, 2022 at HCA Mainland in Texas City. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022 with a visitation between 11:00-12:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. Wayne Moellenberndt was born April 23, 1940 in Galveston Texas. He was a retired piping engineer and a stock market enthusiast. He is preceded in death by mother, Hazel Moellenberndt and father, Harvey R. Moellenberndt. Survivors include wife, Martha Pegues Moellenberndt; son, Mark Moellenberndt, and wife Margaret; grandsons, Connor and Ryan Moellenberndt, the apples of his eye; sister, Maydelle Kellett; nieces, Kathy, Kay and Kim; sister-in-law, Joann Walters and brother-in-law, Billy J. Pegues and wife Patti and niece, Layne Pegues.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
