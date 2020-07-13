Jeffrey Wayne Essex
Jeffrey Wayne Essex, of League City, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 in League City, Texas at the age of 42. Arrangements are pending with Crowder Funeral Home in League City, (281) 332-2727.
Ramona Vicknair-LeCroy
Ramona Vicknair-LaCroy, 90, of League City, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 12. 2020. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
