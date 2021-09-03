Kathleen Elizabeth Kathy McGarvey Jeffcoat

LA MARQUE — Kathleen “Kathy” Elizabeth McGarvey Jeffcoat, 64, passed away at home Monday morning, August 30, 2021, in La Marque, Texas, where she had been a lifelong resident. She was surrounded by family and had Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run” playing in the background.
Kathy was born in on December 14, 1956, in Galveston, Texas, and graduated from La Marque High School. She spent her life and her career selflessly caring for other people. In her twenties, she operated a daycare out of her home in Hitchcock where she helped raise her nieces, nephews and countless other children. After graduating from nursing school at Galveston College in 1993, Kathleen began working as a pediatric burn nurse, caring for young burn survivors at Shriner’s Hospital in Galveston. As a hospice and home health nurse for over two decades, Kathy helped coordinate and manage home health care for patients and provided compassionate end of life care for those transitioning from a terminal illness.
She fiercely loved her friends and family. Because of her outgoing and compassionate nature, she made lifelong friends wherever she went, and everyone has a story of the time Kathy helped through them a difficult time in their life. Even when she had little for herself, she found ways to help people in need, friends, family and compete strangers. She extended her kindness and compassion to animals, fostering or adopting patients’ pets when they were too sick to care for them, rescuing abandoned dogs and cats from the side of the road, and transporting injured critters to wildlife rehabilitation centers. Her “Church of the Green” garden was her sanctuary where she spent countless hours nurturing her plants and interacting with the countless birds, butterflies, possums, and turtles that called her backyard home.
Her passions included singing loudly and dancing badly to the music of Bruce Springsteen, watching endless episodes of Agatha Christie’s Poirot, streaming murder mysteries and more murder mysteries, gardening, reading trashy tabloid magazines, drowning her food in gallons of salsa, wearing brightly colored nail polish, eating cheesecake, and keeping the wine stocked and flowing.
She is survived by her two children, Shannon Jeffcoat and James “Jim” Jeffcoat; three grandchildren, Coy Jeffcoat, Eric Charping, and Olin Jeffcoat; sister, Patricia McGarvey Rosendahl; brother, William McGarvey; nieces and nephews, James McGarvey, Melissa McGarvey Brown, Erik Rosendahl, Alicia Rosendahl, James Jeffrey McGarvey, Jennifer Rosendahl, Stephen McGarvey, and Katherine Rosendahl; cousin, Catherine Foy; fur children, Sherlock, Happy, and Thomas; granddogs, Kuma, Iggy and Milo; and grandcats, Nan, Leo, and Max.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Elvera McGarvey.
The family would like to thank her healthcare team at MD Anderson Cancer Center and the nurses at AMED Community Hospice for providing such compassionate care.
A memorial gathering will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, September 8th at a private home. Contact the family at kathyjeffcoatmemorial@gmail.com for more information. For the safety of all guests, masks are requested for unvaccinated guests.
