GALVESTON — Bernard Anthony Curran Jr., 73, died peacefully in his sleep at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas on June 12, 2021, right after receiving the Last Rites from Father Jude. Bernie was born on the island on November 6, 1947, first son and second child of Bernard A. Curran, Sr. and Elizabeth Patricia (Betty Pat) Curran.
Bernie was a graduate of Kirwin High School (Class of 1966) and the University of Houston (Class of 1971). He was proud of his career in Human Resources at The University of Texas Medical Branch and finally in his position as Director of Administration at the Port of Galveston. He was also honored to have served on the board of Big Brothers & Big Sisters. He enjoyed watching baseball with his sons, family celebrations, bowling and playing board games, where he never let anyone beat him in Scrabble. Bernie was a talented artist and had a great sense of humor. He always enjoyed making people smile with his jokes and puns.
Bernie had a big heart and always put his family first. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Catherine M. Curran, sons, Raymond B. Curran, Bryan S. Curran, (Mia); and Jack A. Curran (Brittany), siblings, Mary Frances Settles (Michael), Ellen P. Sanderson (David), Rita Lu Whiteman (Paul), and Christopher A. Curran (Georgette), and in-laws, Coral Beach, Liz Murphy (Billy McBride), and George Murphy Jr. (Sabrine). Survivors also include nieces and nephews and their families: Paige Strode, (Marc), children, Curran, Maverick, Raleigh and Bo; Amy Dodge (Ryan), daughter, Bryce; Corey D. Sanderson (Angela), sons Preston Blankenship and Zachary Sanderson; Brandi Sanderson, son, Chase Givens; Drake C. Whiteman, and Gage C. Whiteman; Sabrina E. Curran and Christopher M. Curran; Molly Beach (JJ), and Matthew Murphy, George Murphy III (Barbara), son, George, Grace Murphy (Garrett), and Kate Murphy (Chris), Allie Murphy, and son, Cash.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard A Curran, Sr. and Elizabeth Patricia (Betty Pat) Curran, his brother in-law, Joe Murphy, and his dog, Prince George.
Bernie’s family will receive visitors on Thursday, June 17th beginning at 5:00 pm at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway Avenue J, in Galveston, TX. A rosary will begin at 6:00 p.m.
The family is grateful to the compassionate care of his nurses, doctors and staff from Jennie Sealy Hospital, most recently that of Dr. Victor Sierpina and Dr. Tejo Musunuru.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in Bernie’s name to Big Brothers & Big Sisters, Holy Family Parish, or a charity of your choice.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Bernie’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
