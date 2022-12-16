Robert Lee Washington

Robert Lee Washington, 67, of Galveston, Tx passed away from this earthly life on December 10, 2022. On June 29, 1955, the late Spellman and Francis Chambers received a gift from God. They named this gift Robert. Robert was raised in Galveston. He attended Galveston public schools. Robert loved the Lord. He was a member of St Luke's Baptist church where he served as a deacon. Robert retired from UTMB Research Lab after many years of dedicated service.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Evelyn Chambers and Corine Chambers

