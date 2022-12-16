Robert Lee Washington, 67, of Galveston, Tx passed away from this earthly life on December 10, 2022. On June 29, 1955, the late Spellman and Francis Chambers received a gift from God. They named this gift Robert. Robert was raised in Galveston. He attended Galveston public schools. Robert loved the Lord. He was a member of St Luke's Baptist church where he served as a deacon. Robert retired from UTMB Research Lab after many years of dedicated service.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Evelyn Chambers and Corine Chambers
Robert leaves with cherished memories of his life, daughter Brandy Jones; grandchildren Jonae Whitaker, Donnae Jones, Amazing Jones; brothers, Nathaniel Toby, Spellman Washington (Ottie), L. G. Chambers; sisters, Carrie Folley (Bill), Diana Deyon (Darryl); grandparents, Jim and Mary Chaney; uncles Jim Chaney, Joe Chaney, Sr., Hamp Chaney, Sr., Tom Chaney, Sr.; aunts, Alice Mae Washington, Elle Pitre (Arvanel); special friends Shy Brown, Lawrence Mason, Sr., Don, Debra Jones-Washington; his St. Luke Church family, and a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. followed by homegoing celebration at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church, 1301 Ave. L, Galveston, Rev. James E. Pate, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Please visit ERJFM.com for any additional information.
