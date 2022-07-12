GALVESTON — Lee Fundling Cristelli, 67, of Galveston, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022. She was born April 22, 1955, in Galveston and graduated from Texas City High School, where she was a member of the band. Lee loved water skiing, boating, and sailing in her youth. She attended Galveston College where she obtained Dean's list honors. She then became a registered nurse and spent a rewarding 35+ year career with UTMB. Lee was an avid traveler and animal lover who enjoyed going to the beach and most of all being a mom. She also loved nothing more than spending time with her family.
Lee was preceded in death by her father, Milton Charles Fundling; and brother-in-law, Glenn Johnson.
She is survived by her sons, Matthew James Cristelli and Anthony Kyle Cristelli; her mother, Frances Fundling; sisters, Lynn Fundling Gallo and husband, Jack, and Anne Fundling Johnson; brother, James Milton Fundling and wife, Gay; nieces, Gina Gallo Pearlman and Margaret Winegeart; nephews, Josh Fundling, Ian Fundling, and John Gallo; father of her children, Bruno Cristelli; members of her TGIF group (Twelve Galveston Island Friends) and numerous other relatives and friends.
Lee is described by her oldest son Matthew as being selfless, caring, and fun loving. She loved bringing joy to everyone around her. Her pride and joy were her sons. She loved nothing more than being a mom to Matt and Anthony. She was a loving daughter, a fantastic sister, a caring aunt, and a great friend!
Lee's family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Friday, July 15, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A short prayer service will begin at 7:00 pm, led by Rev. Richard Rhoades.
