Laquisha (Caligone) Hatter was born to Jessie and Darrell Fletcher and Ruth and Ernest Caligone.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Ruth and Ernest Caligone and brother, Joseph D. Caligone, Sr.
She is survived by her parents, Jessie and Darrell Fletcher; sons, Justin D. Johnson and Joseph D. Caligone; 3 sisters, Deambra Fletcher, Danisha Cosey, and Ishia Johns; her God sister Jessika; and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday May 25, 2019 at Wynn Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Rising Star Cemetery.
