GALVESTON — Anita Terri Katz passed away Tuesday, February 23, at Harbor Hospice in Houston, Texas after a long battle with breast cancer. Anita was born in Galveston on July 21, 1954 to Max and Ruth Katz and was a 1972 graduate of Ball High School, where she enjoyed playing in the band and marching as a majorette.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Neil Katz (Bebe). She is survived by husband David Jay Schuler, son John Rizzo, stepson Stephen Schuler (Rina), brother Steve Katz (Jacqueline Lappin), nephew Ethan Katz and nieces Elizabeth Katz, Adrienne Katz Kennedy, Ellen Katz and numerous cousins and great nieces.
Anita will be forever remembered by her friends and family as a loving wife, a passionate and caring mother to her son, an ever-present volunteer at her son’s schools and (later) the Galveston Historical Foundation, and a lover of all things chocolate. She enjoyed helping others and often went out of her way to volunteer herself (and friends!) for worthy projects around Galveston.
From her earliest memories, Anita loved the water. She spent many relaxing hours either at Galveston Beach or at the beautiful Seahorse Motel pool, where she often had the pool to herself in the evenings. Her favorite job of all time was spent as a Mermaid at Sea-Arama Marine World in Galveston, and she often told the story about the snapping turtle that came a bit too close for comfort and how divers had to help her escape.
Anita had a passion for making candy that was triggered by a bag of “free” pecans from her brother Steve. For several years, she and her husband would host an annual “Candy Night” where she would create sometimes as many as thirty unique chocolate recipes for friends and family to sample and take home as holiday gifts.
Anita loved GHF and called it, “her happy place.” For many years she was a house chair and docent for the annual GHF Homes Tour. She loved working the front door and efficiently managing the flow of visitors through the residence.
Her passing left a hole in the hearts of her family and friends that can never be filled. A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 28th. Donations in Anita’s name can be made to the Galveston Historical Foundation or The Galveston Island Humane Society.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Anita’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
