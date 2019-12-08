William, 63, passed away on November 22, 2019. William was born on February 10, 1956, the only son of Annette Bergeron and William Joseph Kales, Sr., in Texas City, Texas. William was a caring, interesting, and intellectual person who cherished his friends and loved to exchange and entertain new and exciting ideas. He was an avid reader and a true renascence man, who could figure out and fix or build anything.
William was a loving husband to his beloved wife and High School Sweetheart, Susan Jan Gilliam Kales, married at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Texas City. They were Married for 30 years and were devoted to each other until her death on April 7, 2003. Susan was a surgical nurse of the highest caliber, and assisted Dr. Vincent Conti with the heart and lung transplants and surgeries at UTMB in Galveston.
William studied music at the University of Texas in Austin and graduated with a Business Degree. After several years working as a geologist, he ultimately became a talented musician and a writer. One of his articles explaining the “Texas two-step” election system was published in a local newspaper. He was currently writing two books for publication.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Anne and “Bill” Kales, and his wife, Susan.
William is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Kales Richmond and husband Michael of Austin; niece, Catherine Elizabeth Richmond Wells and husband Kenny; great-nephews, Sean Michael Wells and Patrick Stephen Wells, all of Fort Worth. William has many cousins, nieces and nephews in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and in Canada.
Pallbearers are Michael Richmond, Kenneth Wells, Patrick Wells, Sean Wells, Ronnie King, and Paul Huerta.
Preparations, flowers, and transportation to Austin will be attended by the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas. James Crowder is locally owned and managed by the Crowder Family and has served our family with care and respect since 1991. A private burial service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 p.m., December 14, 2019, in Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.