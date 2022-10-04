TEXAS CITY — Thomas Kent Martin (81) of Texas City, Texas passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 1, 2022 surrounded by his family.
Tom was born in Galveston, Texas on May 8, 1941, son of Samuel Henderson Martin and Mary Virginia (Burton) Martin. He was a graduate of Texas City High School followed by service in the United States Air Force. Upon completion of his service, Tom returned to Texas. In 1968 he joined Union Carbide where he worked as an insulator for 33 years.
Tom leaves behind his beloved wife of 54 years, Sharron "Sherry" (Murphy) Martin; sons: Timothy R. Martin and wife Terri (Lauer) Martin of Houston, Texas, Kevin C. Martin of Texas City, Texas; grandchildren: Emma (Martin) Massey and husband Ryan Massey of Des Moines, Iowa, Meredith Martin of Houston, Texas and Malarie Martin of Texas City, Texas; brother: Samuel H. Martin, Jr. and wife Elaine; sister Rebecca Calloway and husband Bill Calloway; sisters-in-law: Nobie Martin, Karen Martin and Sheryl Martin, along with many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews as well as great-great nieces and nephews.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents: Sam and Virginia Martin; brothers: Robert Martin, James Martin and Dennis Martin.
Visitation will be held at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 11:00 - 12:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life starting at 12:00 p.m., a reception will follow. Tom was a tremendous sports fan and we suggest celebrants wear clothing in support of their favorite team or casual sporting attire.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation themmrf.org or the charity of your choice in Tom's memory.
