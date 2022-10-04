Thomas Kent Martin

TEXAS CITY — Thomas Kent Martin (81) of Texas City, Texas passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 1, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Tom was born in Galveston, Texas on May 8, 1941, son of Samuel Henderson Martin and Mary Virginia (Burton) Martin. He was a graduate of Texas City High School followed by service in the United States Air Force. Upon completion of his service, Tom returned to Texas. In 1968 he joined Union Carbide where he worked as an insulator for 33 years.

