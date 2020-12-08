TIKI ISLAND — John Patrick Casillo, 71, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Memorial services are 11:00am Thursday December 10, 2020 at Tiki Island Chapel via Zoom. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89737602972
John was born December 14, 1948 in Huntington, New York to Albert Anthony Casillo and Mary Pullen Casillo.
He earned a BS in aerospace engineering and an MS in computer science from the University of Tennessee and was a certified project management professional. He served in the 82nd Airborne for two years. He worked in IT for a number of companies including SCI, Aviva, Lyondellbassell, Huntsman, Houston Chronicle, and BP/Marathon. He also taught PMP courses for iCertGlobal.
John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Nancy Casillo of Tiki Island; daughter Abi Kitchens and husband Phillip of Vancouver, Washington; sons Chris Casillo of Atlanta, Georgia, and Eric Bierschenk and wife Dycee Wildman of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren Logan and Aden Kitchens; sisters Mary Ann Nobile and husband David of Little Falls, New York, Carol Maake and husband Richard of Huntington, New York; brothers Albert "Casey" Casillo and wife Dianne of Plano, Texas, and Ronald Casillo of Belfast, Maryland; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in John's name be made to the Tiki Island Chapel 835 Tiki Drive, Tiki Island, Texas 77554 or Habitat for Humanity.
The family would like to thank our team at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, VA Nashville and VA Houston for the wonderful care and concern given to our family.
