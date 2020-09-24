Memories are etched in the minds of all who know and love Vanessa Gail Joseph. She was born on November 26, 1971 to late Louis Jr. and Mary Joseph. She was a product of the Dickinson High School. She was employed at Kindred Hospital Clear Lake. She had a wonderful jovial persona. Her radiant smile brought joy to so many hearts. She passed away on September 11, 2020.
She leaves cherished memories with her, children, Donte’ Cooper, Sr. (Kaila) and Candace Warner Conley (Rainier); stepson, Donavan “Don Don” Johnson; grandchildren, Raiyah and Donte “D. J.”; siblings, Willie “Button” Joseph, Sharon Joseph Cooper, Louise Joseph Mitchell (Freddie) and Patricia Joseph Ward (Ray);a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 9am with a church service to begin at 11am. Services are being held at Mt. Carmel Baptist church located at 2920 TX-3, Dickinson, Texas 77539. Burial to follow at Paradise South Cemetery Pearland, Texas.
