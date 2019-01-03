The family of John E. Crooks, Jr. invites you to join them as they celebrate his life with a reception on Saturday, January 5th at 12 Noon at the Wilbrydge Event Center, 2702 Avenue L, Galveston, TX.
John was born on September 7, 1947, in Huntsville, TX, to John, Sr., and Hazel Davis Crooks.
He was employed many years for British Petroleum (BP) Texas City plant; and then at the Moody Compress before retiring in 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of over 50 years, Dorothy Crooks; son, Roy Winfrey.
John is survived by his only son, Darryl Crooks; grandchildren, Sharonda Leigh (Andre’), Larry Champion (Cheronda), Timniesha Austin (Troy), Tamika and Joshua Decker; eleven great grandchildren; devoted daughter-in-law, Yvette Rittenhouse (Ronnie); and a host of other family and friends.
You may send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
