TEXAS CITY — Barbara J. Huerta passed away June 7, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Galveston, TX, in 1944, to Ethel D. Ellison Devona and Colemond F. Ellison. Barbara attended Alamo and Travis Elementary Schools in Galveston and graduated from Ball High School in 1962. She was a kind and caring person who was always there for everyone and never asked for anything in return. Barbara was an adoring wife, devoted mother, and someone who touched many people during her lifetime. She decided to become a stay-at-home mom and raise her two sons, whereby she helped out at various school events. Barbara was one of the first “sports moms” when her sons became involved in sports and continued when her grandchildren started to play. She very seldom missed any of their games.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ronald Ellison.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Pete Huerta, of Texas City; two sons, Robert Huerta of Texas City, and Marc Huerta and wife, Priscilla, of League City; three brothers: Karl Ellison and wife, Anita, of North Carolina; Billy Ellison of Galveston, TX; Clifford Ellison of Dickinson, TX; six grandchildren, whom she dearly loved: Kyle Houzenga and wife, Carly, of Austin, TX; Karen Torres and husband, Cat, of Santa Fe, TX; Austin Huerta of Grand Prairie, TX; Marisol Huerta of League City, TX; Xander Huerta of League City, TX; Jordan Vasquez of New York; one great grandchild, Katelynn Torres of Santa Fe, TX; and a dear friend, Denise Williams, of Arkansas, who was always there for her. Barbara had many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She will be missed dearly by everyone.
Barbara’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Friday, June 18, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 6:00 pm.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Barbara’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
