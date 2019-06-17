John B. “Jack” Higgins, Jr., 69, passed away at his home on May 13, 2019, after a courageous four-year battle with cancer. He was born in Galveston on September 19, 1949.
Jack attended Galveston schools and served in the US Navy. He retired from Imperial Sugar and after retirement he worked at the Galveston Yacht Basin part time. His life passions were of course his family, watching his sons and grandson play baseball, deer hunting in Fredericksburg and fishing at the cut. He was a kind, loving simple man and his family was everything to him.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, John B. Higgins, Sr.; his mother and stepfather, Barbara “Diddy” Myers and Floyd Myers, Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Rita Higgins; son, John B. “Jack” Higgins, III and his wife, Casey; son, Danny Higgins; sister, Jackquelynn “LuLu” Higgins; grandchildren, Emily Higgins and Sunny Jo Higgins; their mother, Misty Higgins; Jackson Higgins, Harper Jo Higgins and Adrian “Ace” Higgins; sisters-in-law, Diane Kovacevich and Suzanne Cagnola; niece, Jennifer Greer/Barron; and nephew, Mason Cagnola; aunt, Rita Higgins; numerous cousins, many wonderful friends, and his furry love, Daisy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Galveston Island Humane Society, Hospice, or an organization of your choice.
A celebration of Jack’s life will be held on Friday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m. at Tin Cup’s Caddy Shack, 9020 Stewart Road, Galveston. Please dress the three c’s: casual, comfortable, and cool.
Many thanks to Father Tom Colyandro for his beautiful blessings during Jack’s illness.
A Fisherman’s Prayer
I pray that I may live to fish
Until my dying day.
And when it comes to my last cast,
I then most humbly pray:
When in the Lord’s great landing net
And peacefully asleep
That in his mercy I be judged
Big enough to keep.
In memory of John B. “Jack” Higgins, Jr.
