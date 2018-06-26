Treadaway
Funeral service for Robert Treadaway will be held today at 7 p.m. in the chapel of James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Israel
A joint Celebration of Life service for Courtney Israel will be held today at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Goodbar
A joint Celebration of Life service for Victoria Goodbar will be held today at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Radicioni
A funeral mass for Josephine Radicioni will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Shrine of the True Cross Church under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
