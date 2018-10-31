Shirley Lee Barnaby

1937 — 2018
Shirley Barnaby, 81, of Houston, Texas passed away on October 25, 2018. She will truly be missed. She was born on July 17, 1937 in Galveston, Texas to the late John and Gussie Flannel. She grew up with the family in Brazoria, TX. After her childhood years, Shirley went to live with her father’s sister, Nena Belle Savoy in Galveston. She was devoted to Christ at a young age while becoming a faithful member and pianist at Shiloh AME Church.
Shirley attended Central High School in Galveston; and later obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Texas Southern University in Houston. She was also inducted into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; and became a faithful and active member for life. Shirley married Gus Barnaby III on July 8, 1961. They had one son, Gus J. Barnaby, IV. After the family moved from Galveston to Houston; Wesley Chapel AME in Houston became the new home church; where she maintained membership.
Shirley embarked on a teaching career with the Houston Independent School District (HISD); where she taught at Dotson Elementary, Blackshear Elementary, and Hartsfield Elementary. She lived life to the fullest, and was constantly on the go. She was intelligent, personable, caring, stern, responsible, committed, always paid her respects, and was a constant giver. She was loved by all; and had a wealth of friends, family / loved ones to call on her constantly.
Shirley is preceded in death by her father and mother: John and Gussie Flannel; four brothers: Jessie, Lionel, Melvin and John Flannel Jr.; and husband Gus Barnaby III. She leaves behind to mourn her one son, Gus J. Barnaby, IV; one granddaughter, Brooke Barnaby; two sisters: Marlene Milligan, and Ann George; one sister in-law, Parthenia Flannel; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and special friends.
Final arrangements have been entrusted To McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home; 4918 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houston.
Services are Friday, November 2, 2018 at Wesley Chapel AME on 2209 Emancipation Ave., Houston. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. service at 9:30 a.m.; general visitation at 10:00 a.m.; Home going service at 11:00 a.m. Internment at Houston Memorial Gardens 2426 Cullen Blvd.; Pearland Texas.
