On August 30, 2018, surrounded by family, Carl H Haglund, at the age of 74, passed into the hands of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 3, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Trinity Episcopal Church with The Rev. Edward Thompson officiating. A reception will follow in Eaton Hall of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Carl, only child of Herman C. “Ham” and Sophie Barber Haglund was born on the island January 29, 1944. He graduated from Ball High School, Class of 1962. While in school he played basketball and acquired the nickname “Goose” which later became “Papa Goose” to his grandchildren. In 1966, he graduated in the first graduating class of the Texas Maritime Academy, now Texas A & M University at Galveston with a degree in Marine Transportation. He sailed for Lykes Steamship Company from 1966 to 1971 working up the ladder achieving his chief mate licensing for unlimited tonnage. In 1971, he came ashore to work for Seal Fleet, Inc. – Sealcraft Operators, Inc. He then passed his licensing as a Captain for up to 1600 tonnage vessels. He worked for Seal Fleet, Inc. – Sealcraft Operators for over 20 years eventually becoming President. He initiated the start-up of Seal Travel.
He also served for a short period as a Captain of The Colonel Paddlewheeler and was on the Advisory Board of The Colonel Paddlewheeler. He served on the Board of the Galveston Seafarer’s Center, and the Elisa – A tall ship for Texas Committee, and the Galveston Boat Club. He was a life member of Trinity Episcopal Church. He loved working on the Ball High School Class of 1962 reunion committees. He valued close personal relationships and it was very important to him to bring together friends he had know from Kindergarten through High School. He loved woodworking and built a “tiny house” for his deer lease years before “tiny houses” were a popular thing. He also built a play house for his first granddaughter.
He married Camille Ellis on January 31, 1966 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston, Texas. They had two children, Heather Anne Haglund and Hans Christian Haglund, who he taught to love the outdoors by taking them camping, hunting, water skiing and snow skiing. He was active in his children’s activities, coaching Heather in softball and being a Scout Master for Hans’ Boy Scout Troop #107 at Moody Methodist Church. With the other leaders of the troop eight scouts advanced to the rank of Eagle Scout. He was the Bay Area Council Scoutmaster of the year in 1987.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Camille, his daughter Heather and her husband, Jack W. Barnett; his son, Hans and his wife Jennifer Botik Haglund. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brittany Barnett and fiancée, Taylor Teltschick, Alyssa Barnett, Heidi Haglund and Hunter Haglund.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Texas A & M University at Galveston, Attn: Development – Alice, P. O. Box 1676, Galveston, TX 77553-1675 or Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ball Galveston, TX 77550.
Please put on the memo line “IMO Carl H Haglund.”
The family of Carl Haglund wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Nancy Hughes and A-Med Hospice especially Stacey.
