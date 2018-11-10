GALVESTON—Gloria Morales age 86 of Galveston passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Wednesday October 24, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. A memorial Mass will be held 10:00 am Monday, November 12, 2018 at St. Patrick Catholic Church . www.carnesbrothers.com
Born April 13, 1932 in Galveston to Eulalo Castillo and Lupe Vargas, Gloria was a homemaker who loved to cook, sew, shop and watching her favorite Soap Operas and taking care of her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 66 years George Venegas Morales, Sr.; son George Morales, Jr. and her siblings Jesse, Rosie and Lupita. Survivors include sister Pauline Perez; sons Alexander Morales and wife Linda Garcia and John David Morales and wife Ellie; 9 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to offer special thanks to our mother’s caregiver Lauretta “Buttons” Robinson and AMED Hospice; our family is eternally grateful.
