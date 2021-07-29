DICKINSON — Clyde Marsell Turner was born on September 9, 1986 as the only son to Clyde and Sharon Turner. He was the baby boy of six siblings and had five older sisters. Clyde believed in God and accepted Christ later in life.
Clyde was taught to protect and provide for his family at an early age. He graduated from Dickinson High School in 2005 and earned his welding certificate from College of the Mainland in 2007. Clyde loved all sports and was a dedicated football and boxing coach.
Clyde married his soulmate, Leighr Alexander-Turner before his untimely passing. He poured into his nieces and nephews as they were like his children. Clyde owned Beast Mode Boxing Academy for several years and Turner Landscaping Services. He was the epitome of a man as a husband, father figure to his nieces and nephews and a consistent role model to children and everyone around him.
Clyde leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Leighr Alexander- Turner; father, Clyde Turner Jr.; sisters, Shandell Turner, Tresa (Tait) Spalding, Monica (Paul) Powell, Jamila Sweed, Clymisha Turner; nieces and nephews, Davion, Kyja, Jamir, Paul Gerald, McKinley, Bryan, Tresa, Jaeda, Caaliyah, Camora; a great- niece, Nyla, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
Clyde was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Turner; a special uncle, Jason Lee; cousins, Leilani Bell- Bradford and Justin Steadham; grandparents, (paternal) Ernestine and Clyde Turner, (maternal) Laney and Johnnie Mae Lee; his great- grandparents and his beloved pets, Zap and Shasta.
The family will be having private services.
