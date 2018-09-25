Dr. Martha Lai Haan George, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, September 21, 2018. She was 95.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lynn Nesbitt officiating and Robert Byrd directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1-2 p.m.
Martha George was born on May 10, 1923 in Hong Kong. She was the youngest of five children. Martha was raised in a Christian home and had an unfaltering faith in God. The translation of her Chinese name, Lai Haan, is “beautiful calm”. She loved laughing, taking care of her family, holding babies, relaxing outdoors, she had a passion for music, and always insisted on feeding everyone.
She attended Lingnan University in Hong Kong and received her medical degree from the Dr. Sun Yat Sen Medical College of Lingnan University. She completed her internship there in 1949. In 1951, she joined St. Paul’s Hospital in Dallas, Texas as a foreign medical intern, where she received the distinction of Intern of the Year. In 1953, Martha married and later settled in Galveston, Texas, where she raised her three children. In 2008, displaced by Hurricane Ike, she moved to Dothan, Alabama, where she made her home with daughter, Liddia and much beloved son-in-law, Chris.
Martha played the piano from an early age. She was a member of Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church in Galveston and served with the Chancel Choir for over forty years. She considered the choir to be family. She played piano with the Galveston Chamber Music Society. Martha was a longtime member of the Texas Music Teachers Association and taught piano lessons for over twenty-five years.
While living in Dothan, Martha enjoyed being included in Liddia’s Bunco game nights, gardening, cooking meals, and fishing with Chris. She loved watching deer, squirrels, and red birds around the house. She looked forward to regular visits with her granddaughter and great-grandchildren. Martha cherished visits with her friend Nancy, whom she deeply treasured. She knitted daily and gave away countless, colorful, winter scarves. Martha was so proud of her son Tim and daughters, Ellen and Liddia. Nothing delighted her more than pictures, news, videos, and visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Dr. William Kelley George; her son, Tim George and his wife, Teri; her daughter, Ellen Anderson and her husband, Ed; her daughter, Liddia Centafont and her husband, Chris; her grandchildren, Kelley Mahan, Blake Centafont, and Will George; and by her great-grandchildren, Owen Mahan, Liam Mahan, Jillian George, and Jack George.
