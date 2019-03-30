Beloved wife and mother, Shirley Ann Tacquard, age 79, of Alvin, Texas passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Shirley was born on April 20, 1939 in Galveston, Texas.
She graduated from Ball High School in 1957, and married her husband, William Tacquard, on August 23, 1958. As a military wife, Shirley and her family had the opportunity to live in numerous locations across the United States over the course of 20+ years. Shirley and the family finally settled in back in Texas where she was a resident of Alvin for over 40 years. Throughout her years, during both good and adverse times, Shirley remained the mainstay of her family, exhibiting enormous strength and devotion every day of her life.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 60 years, William Tacquard, daughter, Laura Satterfield and husband Jay, sons, Mark Tacquard Sr., Matthew Tacquard and wife Stephanie, brother, Milton Barnum Jr. and wife Karen; grandchildren, Rusty and wife Katie, Calli and husband Jesse, Derrick, Mark Jr. and wife Brittany, Jean-Luc, great-grandchild, Reagan, and numerous other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Milton Sr. and Hazel Barnum; sister, Hazel Lucille Gundermann.
Friends are invited to the visitation with the family Monday, April 1, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Scott Funeral Home in Alvin, TX. The funeral mass will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Alvin, TX. Interment will follow at Hypolite Perthuis Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
Arrangements are being conducted under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Against all odds, Shirley survived 67 years as a Type I diabetic, and was passionate about research so that others battling this disease would have more opportunities for treatment.
