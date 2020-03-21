GALVESTON—
Crystal Renee Sachtleben age 38 of Galveston passed away Thursday March 19, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are 10:00am Monday March 23, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at the funeral home.
Crystal was born April 29, 1981 in Galveston to William Shelton “Bill” Sachtleben and Linda Ann Romero Sachtleben. She was a member of the 1999 class of Ball High School. From the time she was 16 years old until Hurricane Ike came along she was employed at the Captain’s Table, a job she truly loved where she served customers that truly loved her. She then became the Bartender at the BPOE # 126, where she quickly became loved by the hundreds of members that she served. Her last job was at the Texaco on 20th and Broadway where she worked until her health failed her. She was a loving and caring mother who always gave of herself and was there when called upon by her many friends and loved ones. She will be missed by the many people that she touched even though she was only with us a short while, the impact on so many was great. Rest with the angels Crystal until we see you again.
Preceded in death by her grandparents Red and Elsie Romero and Raven and Opal Sachtleben niece Megan Mardis; brother in law Daryn Mardis, Sr., and a cousin Amy Harbrecht survivors include father of her children Jack Amaya; mother Linda A. Sachtleben and step father Ronnie Herrin; children, Araceli, Savannah and Austin Amaya; sister Melissa Mardis (Clint), brother William S. “Billy” Sachtleben, Jr. (Heather); aunts Patsy Beach and husband Carl, Connie Romero, Donna Ferrer (Harold), Loretta Buddenhagen and husband George, Susie Pace and husband Jimmie ; numerous cousins other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers are Daryn Mardis, Jr., Zeth Elliott, Cameron Carvan, Ronnie Herrin, Billy Sachtleben, Jr. and Christian Deal. Honorary pallbearers are Crystal’s good friends Clint Melvyn and Richie King.
